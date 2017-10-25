Strong finish for Lady Spikers

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s volleyball team wrapped up a late season surge with a pair of wins to end the regular season with a 14-8 record overall and a 5-2 mark in the Central Illinois Conference. The Lady Warriors opened the week with a dominating two set sweep of Chrisman 25-4, 25-9 and ended it with a 25-17, 25-16 sweep over CIC foe Meridian. In between was a hard fought 20-25, 24-26 loss to state ranked Windsor.

Coach Lydia Miller’s team ran off eight wins in their last 10 matches utilizing a front row attack encompassing Karli Dean and Cassie Russo fueled by senior setter Isabelle Shelmadine. Shelmadine recorded 61 assists in the final week of the regular season. She found Dean the most to the tune of 30 kills. Russo was next with 14 kills to her credit, while Ashtyn Clark and McKinlee Miller each donated seven kills.

Natalie Bates once more was the saving force in the back row. The Warriors’ defensive specialist found her way to 44 saves including 21 in the final match of the year against the Lady Hawks. Shelmadine was also big in the back as was junior Lexi Russo and sophomore Kyra Moyer. Shelmadine added 21 saves to her season resume, including a double-digit effort against Windsor. Moyer had a double-digit effort with 10 digs against Meridian, while Russo accounted for 18 digs on the week.

It was all over early as the Warriors protected their home turf on Monday, Oct. 16 posting a pair of eight-point runs in set one against Chrisman in set one giving up just four points total in a 25-4 victory. It was more of the same game two only this time it was a 10-1 run early on by Coach Lydia Miller’s squad that all but ended any hopes of a Cardinal comeback. Dean delivered four kills in the first skirmish and six kills in the victory sealing second set. Shelmadine shared the wealth serving up kills to eight players in all. Second on the kill list was Allison Clark with four, right behind was her sister Ashtyn and Miller who each tacked on three. C. Russo turned in the most well-rounded stat line totaling 11 service points, five aces, four digs, two kills, and a block.

Tuscola squared off with state ranked Windsor one night later on senior night at the friendly confines. The Lady Warriors went toe to toe with one of the top teams in the area and actually led by two-points late in both sets but fell prey to a strong front row attack by the visitors. Tuscola came up big in the middle with kills by both Dean and C. Russo in game one building a three-point advantage 17-14 thanks to a few pin-point passes by Bates. It wasn’t enough however as Windsor attacked from the sides late in the contest to erase the lead and capture the first set.

The full story can be found in the Oct. 25, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.