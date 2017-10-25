The Road north begins at home with a familiar foe

By Missy Chappell

Three years after Tuscola’s historic 2A playoff run, they will face their quarterfinal matchup from that season in round one of this year’s playoffs. This time the Yellow Jackets of Chester will make the three-hour drive north to face the Warriors on Memorial Field.

Chester has a football enrollment of 311. With Tuscola at 313, the two teams make up the biggest schools in 1A this season. While the Warriors earned the #1 seed in the southern bracket, Chester at 5-4 squeaked in at number 16.

Make no mistake though, the Yellow Jackets will be a formidable foe. They are one of the smallest schools in their 10 team Black Diamond conference. Chester’s four losses this season all come to bigger conference rivals Fairfield (9-0), Sesser (8-1), Eldorado (7-2) and Carmi (6-3). Carmi and Eldorado are both in the 2A playoff bracket, while Sesser and Fairfield are 3A.

Three years ago, Tuscola, the underdog, upset Chester at home 17-14. Senior Dalton Hoel was a freshman and played every down in that game, including special teams. In a game that was decided by a field goal, Hoel described it at the time as a full team effort.

There were three huge plays that helped determine the outcome and sent Tuscola to its first ever 2A semifinal game. Hoel made one of them.

From The Tuscola Journal article in 2014: “With 10:42 remaining in the game…Chester found themselves in a fourth and 8 situation from their 34. Chester decided to go deep to their star player 6’5” 220 pound Justin Berner. Dalton Hoel, all 145 pounds of him, was tasked with covering Berner. Berner made the catch across midfield and was immediately brought down by Hoel. ‘I knew if I hit him low he’d go down, so that’s just what I did.’”

Fast forward to this year. and Hoel, a 150-pound senior, is ready to lead his team to another victory over Chester.

Upon learning of the pairings, Hoel reflected on the 2014 game while looking forward to this year’s matchup.

“Chester had a really nice atmosphere to play in with their stadium environment. We went down there knowing that Nick (Bates) was hurt, and that meant we all had to step up to make certain we won. Chester obviously takes football very seriously, and they have had some really good success in recent years. In 2014, they ran the ball well, and had success throwing in the second half when they had to come from behind. They are very well coached, and will come to town with the intent of winning. Everybody on the team is ready to start the postseason. We all realize that we are not guaranteed the next week. We all intend to go out there, give it our all, and make a run as far as we can this postseason.”

Gametime is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.