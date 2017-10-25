Warriors perfect through third straight regular season

By Missy Chappell

The 2017 Warrior seniors took the field for the final time this regular season Friday, Oct. 20 at home versus the winless Sullivan-Okaw Valley Redskins.

Just as the seniors had in the three previous seasons, the 2017 squad walked off the field undefeated in the regular season with their third straight Central Illinois Conference title.

The game itself was far from competitive. Tuscola needed just two minutes to score a touchdown, a 3-yard scramble by Luke Sluder. That run was the first of five Warrior touchdowns in the first quarter, which closed with Tuscola leading the Redskins 34-0.

Sullivan Okaw Valley did put points on the board in the first half, in what may have been the highlight of the game. Kicker Matteo Vivacqua drilled a 43-yard field goal through the uprights with 11:18 remaining in the half. The kick was quite impressive for a high school senior and even brought cheers from the Tuscola sidelines.

The Warriors wasted no time scoring on their next drive though. After Noah Pierce fought for yards turning Sluder’s first pass of the drive into 54 yards, Sluder then hit Sementi in stride for a 7-yard touchdown pass and a 41-3 lead with 10:36 remaining.

The Warriors forced a three and out punt on SOV’s next drive and then Logan Tabeling came in to quarterback for the Warriors through the remainder of the game. The Warriors started at their 40 after an SOV penalty on the kickoff and on second down Tabeling handed the ball to Erickson for a 40-yard touchdown run.

Tuscola scored twice more in the first half as sophomore Tabeling crossed the goal line twice, on a 3-yard run and a 7-yard run, for the first of his varsity career touchdowns.

After the game, Tabeling was happy with his accomplishment, but gave props to his teammates for making it happen.

“I just have to give credit to my line. They did everything up front, and then I had Matthew Cantu blocking for me every time. The coaches give me the plays, and I just do what I supposed to do and the line helps me out.”

In comparison to his JV starting role this season Tabeling said, “There’s a lot more crowd and it’s more dramatic, but definitely fun.”

