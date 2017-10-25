Moving day for Warrior runners; both teams head to sectional

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s cross country team–both boys and girls–have improved throughout the year under the tutelage of head Coach Dustin Dees and assistant coach Shannon Smith, and this past week their runners continued to impress. For the first time in a very long time both squads placed at regionals and will advance on to the second round of the IHSA post season.

“We are running really well at the right time of the year is the story,” Dees stated. “Both our girls and boys programs punched their ticket to the Sectional round of IHSA post season competition. These kids deserve a lot of credit; they just keep getting better and are achieving greatness. What a wonderful representation of their hard work ethic and school pride.”

Michael Holmes showed the way for the boys’ team taking 12th overall in a stacked field that included 13 teams and more than 80 runners, crossing the line in 17 minutes 6 seconds and leading the Warriors to a third place finish. Brynn Tabeling was out front for the girls checking in at 20th overall with a time of 21:03 placing the Lady Warriors in the top seven advancing teams in sixth place overall.

Holmes and the boys ended up behind a pair of state ranked teams in St. Joseph Ogden and University High. Right on the Warriors’ number one’s heels was senior classmate Bradley Kramer. Kramer toured the course in 17:13, finishing one spot back in 13th. Junior Noah Woods was right their as well crossing the line one tick off the clock behind Kramer in 17:14 to capture 14th.

JD Barrett was the number four scorer for Coach Dees clocking in at 17:38 to finish 23rd while Jordan Middleton rounded out the scoring taking 26th entering the chute in 17:45. The first alternate Mason Day was next to cross the line in 27th overall in 17:45, while Jake Dyer made into the top 50 with a 19:15 as the second alternate. The boys put six runners in all under the 18-minute mark, which eclipsed the previous best this year of four.

