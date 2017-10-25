City Council talks property tax levy

By Craig Hastings

Mayor Dan Kleiss and the eight member City Council approved an estimated 4 percent property tax levy increase at the Monday, Oct. 23 city council meeting.

Based on the average price of a home in Tuscola of $80,000, this would amount to less than $5. The Mayor and council continue to honor their pledge to keep property tax rates in Tuscola as minimal as possible through strategic budgeting and controlled spending of tax revenues. Mayor Kleiss commended City Administrator Drew Hoel and Treasurer Alta Long for their work each year during the budgeting process. A formal vote by the council will take place at the first council meeting in December.

The two surplus properties that have been advertised for sale through a sealed bid process will remain for sale. No bids on either of the properties located at 607 East Wilson St. and 111 East Wilson St. were received within the three week time line. The council decided to let the properties sit unsold for now and take up the matter of selling them at a later date. Councilman Alan Shoemaker asked the question should someone walk into City Hall wanting to buy one of the properties just how would that be handled. City Attorney Andrew Bequette responded that the council might advertise the properties for sale again through a sealed bidding process and recommend to the potential buyer to bid on the property they wanted the same way anyone else might.

The council unanimously voted to allow approximately 23 homes in the Unity Township to become part of the intergovernmental ambulance agreement Tuscola, Tuscola Township, Atwood, Garrett Township, and Garrett share with Arrow Ambulance Service. Unity Township will share in the contract costs.

The full story can be found in the Oct. 25, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.