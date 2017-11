Wanda L. (Carroll) Suchaczewski, 91, of Arcola, passed away at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Carriage Crossing in Arcola.

Per Wanda’s request, a private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at the Embarrass Cemetery in Redmon. Father Angel Sierra will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.