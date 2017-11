Kenneth Christopher “Chris” Adkins, 30, of Tuscola, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in Christian County.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home.