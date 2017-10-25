My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

Have you ever been asked; “If you had to have been an animal instead of a person, what would you have been?” (I know, we as humans are animals but you know what I mean.) Forever my response has been “A sea turtle.” Why? Because if a sea turtle survives the first five years chances are they might live to be 100 years old. Specific sharks are their only real predator threat, but when we turtles are in numbers the almighty shark will hesitate. I would grow to be 100 pounds or more and might be about six feet in overall diameter. This size, as an adult, along with my concrete hard shell puts me off limits to most predators. Think how much of the world I would get to see if I chose too.

No, I wouldn’t be able to get out of the water much, not at all as a male, and only a stretch of sand briefly to lay my eggs should I be a female. Still, I would get to poke my head above water to look around at the inland landscapes, and I might even park my big shell in shallow water with my head above water enabling me to look around effortlessly. The 100 years alive appealed to me the most I think because after all, don’t all of us want to live as long as we can? So where am I going with this turtle thing?

Well I came home from work Thursday afternoon, and as per usual I was greeted at the top of my stairs by the same two free loading house guests that greet me from the same place every day I come home from work. I’m rethinking the big, long-living sea turtle life now in exchange for one of these two misfits. I have two rescue cats that I didn’t rescue that came to my home as kittens. The first one was adopted under a weak (Shannon’s) excuse of: “The boys want and need a kitten.” Well any of you that have a cat know how long that relationship lasts when the litter box needs cleaning every day. So anyway, “Trixie” has been here about five years rent free, doesn’t pay any of the utilities, doesn’t clean up after herself, and so on.

Anyway, nearly three years ago Shannon pled the case for kitten number two. She boo hoos about how a friend of hers has rescued a little bitty kitten and it doesn’t get along with the cat they have now and same ol’ same ol’. I fended this one off for several days before caving into an agreement that this kitten could stay in a dog kennel in the outside garage with my last German Shepherd until an owner could be found. That lasted about a week when one day I had to be home by myself all day with it. I brought it inside for “an hour or so,” because I felt sorry for it out in the garage with the big scary German Shepherd. It jumped up on the couch and fell asleep next to me. He never returned to the garage.

Today I think that if I can come back as one of these two cats, my days in the water as a sea turtle are over. I watch these cats do nothing but lay around and sleep, eat whenever they desire, use Shannon and me as their sewer system service, and hang around for attention once in a while. These two have it made! My house is built so that it is divided into three levels. So what? The cats love it especially in the middle of the night. They scurry after each other or maybe make believe prey as fast as they can go up and down stairs and rooms! But thinking about this if I was a cat; oh yeah, what great fun this would be if it was me! Just imagine being able to see reasonably well in the dark and chasing each other through a big house through three levels of rooms and doors!

Well if I think this is so much fun then why don’t I chase Shannon or one of the boys through the same maze of dark rooms you ask? Because think of the cats size in comparison to the house. They, being as small as they are, make this activity all the more fun because of all the places they can dart into and be hidden. And I’m sure Shannon or I or both of us would run into to something or fall down and get hurt should we try the same game. The boys used to do some of this same thing when they were little but not in the pitch dark or at nearly the same speed. And yes occasionally one of them would get hurt.

So do I live 100 years of sea turtle life by myself or 17-18 years of an adopted house cat living with the first life of me? I’m leaning toward the cat life. Wouldn’t I have to be moving (swimming) all the time as a turtle? Probably. My cats, they sleep 16 hours a day and move seldom. I like the thought of this. Then when Craig (me) came home from work I could meander over to the top of the stairs and greet me when I get home from work. I could later watch me clean my litter box and laugh a little bit inside while watching. I might meow a time or two to let me know I want a fresh bowl of kitty tidbits in my bowl, because the colors I prefer are all eaten up.

And finally at the end of the night when I went to bed, Leo the other cat and I would jump up on the bed with Shannon and I and drive my head under my hand so I might scratch my head for about 15 minutes every single night. I’m sure that feels great because the cats can’t get enough. I wouldn’t know because no one does that to me now as the human. Then after I watch Shannon and me fall asleep Leo and I will start racing through the house chasing one another and any bugs that might dare show themselves in the darkness. Yes, I’m convincing myself I need to be “Trixie” or “Leo” living with me at 63 Cherry Drive! I wonder if I would laugh at Shannon and me as we cleaned the litter box or feel just a little bit sorry for Shannon and me? …nope; I’d be laughing for sure!