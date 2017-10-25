Hoel, Craddock named DAR, SAR

Tuscola Community High School seniors Sydney Hoel and Jacob Craddock have been named the DAR and SAR Good Citizens for the 2017-2018 school year.

The Stephen A. Douglas Chapter, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Piankeshaw Chapter of the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution– both sponsors of the local program–each annually honor a student from every Douglas County high school as outstanding citizens of their respective senior classes. They will be special guests of honor at a luncheon Saturday, Feb. 17 at Villa Grove United Methodist Church.

DAR winner Hoel is the daughter of Drew and Christy Hoel and is ranked first in her class of 72 with a 4.0 GPA. In her senior year, Hoel has been a member of the varsity golf team, Honors Choir, Band, Drama Club, Scholastic Bowl, and Eco Meet captain. She serves on the leadership team for SADD, as vice president for FBLA, as vice president for Key Club, president of Student Council, and secretary for National Honors Society. In her underclassman years Hoel was a cheerleader, class officer and member of Clickers and Lifesavers, FCA, and book club. She also attended the annual HOBY conference as a sophomore and Girls State as a junior.

SAR winner Craddock is the son of Dan and Jeannie Craddock and is ranked 17th in his class of 72 with a 3.79 GPA.

He is a four-year member of the football and baseball teams, and throughout his career at TCHS he’s also participated in FFA, band, honors choir, the spring musical, and various district choirs.

His other activities have included Key Club, Clickers, basketball, FBLA, SADD. Craddock has also mentored at East Prairie since his junior year and attended Boys State as a junior.