Back in the Day – Oct. 25, 2017

10 YEARS AGO

Oct. 23, 2007

Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan was surrounded by students in the bleachers of Tuscola Community High School. She spoke to spellbound high school students and community members about her experiences as a child in Nazi concentration camps. East Prairie students created a poster to commemorate her visit.

While some might have still been deciding on their Halloween costumes, the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce directors jumped over a few holidays to begin planning a two-week Christmastown celebration.

Hannah Saril, Machenzie Stewart, and Wendy Guo shared popcorn and giggles while watching the movie “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” during North Ward’s Family Movie Night.

The Tuscola Warriors 42-0 win over Argenta-Oreana was followed by a reception in recognition of senior night. Senior football team members were Josh Nichols, Joel Hilgendorf, Zack Martin, Matthew Kneipp, Matthew Bailey, Tyler Carter, Johnny Marcrum, Cody Chenoweth, Clayton Meyer, Ben Edwards, Austen Schultz, Dane Winn, John Wienke, Stephen Bosch, Travis Surma, Steven Lange, and Blake Bassett.

20 YEARS AGO

Oct. 28, 1997

There was a $7.9 million dollar question placed on the Nov. 4 election ballot, and Tuscola voters had just one week left to decide yea or nay. People in the Tuscola Community Unit School District #301 were being asked to pass the multi-million dollar referendum to build a new elementary school to replace the antiquated and outdated North Ward Grade School.

Five generations of the Ulrich-Wilhelm-Ochs family met including great-grandmother Betty Wilhelm of Atwood, great-great-grandmother Helen Ulrich of Tuscola, grandmother Janice Ochs of Tuscola, son Josh Ochs of Washington, and baby Jordan Ochs.

Lions Club members Charlie Donaldson, Cindy Harbaugh, and Rudy Kalmar volunteered their services for the organization’s annual Candy Day fundraiser.

A Literature Luncheon held by the Tuscola Woman’s Club included special guests who provided programs for the 1996-97 year. Guests included Rowena Gates, Lola Smalling, Bibi Appleby (dressed as The Unsinkable Molly Brown), Marie Owen, Mary Carmack, and Nancy Hausman.

30 YEARS AGO

Oct. 27, 1987

Masonry workers under the supervision of Gary Borries and Al Borries added a brick annex to the former Wilhelm Plumbing and Heating building in downtown Tuscola. The building was purchased by the city for use as a senior citizens building. The seniors were paying for the addition and other repairs by donation including sizeable grants.

Four incumbents and four new comers were seeking four-year terms on the Tuscola School Board in the Nov. 3 election. Only five could be elected.

The Tuscola Fire Department was called out when a trash bin was reported on fire in the alley between the Dollar General and Sears Catalog Agency. Gary Rainer, a Tuscola youth, reportedly alerted adults about the fire and fireman Dave Snyder said a man in a red jacket pulled the burning Dumpster away from the buildings. Snyder said the man left before he could be thanked. Gary Bates and Bob Utterback extinguished the flame that could have been much worse if not for quick thinking residents.

40 YEARS AGO

Oct. 25, 1977

The Sheriff’s Office’s “hauls” of marijuana found growing in Douglas County went up in flames in back of the jail. Sheriff Gene Wigall and Deputy Bill Rogers backed away from the blaze as the weed ignited after being treated with flammable material.

Two touchdowns by Randy Hastings and a two-point conversion by Gary Campbell carried the Warriors to a 14-7 win over Sullivan and placed the locals above .500 in Okaw conference play.

Members of the Tuscola High School Boosters Club installed emblems and lettering on the football press box. Helping with the project were George Weemer, Frank Hausmann, Bill Laley, Duane Dunn, Jim Buck, and Bob Wilson. “Tuscola Warriors” was placed on the face of the press box and an Indian head emblem was affixed to each end.

The Camargo Christian Church, a center of religious and social activities in the community, was a pile of rubble after it was razed. The corner stone was set in 1910 and when opened recently contained a copy of the Camargo Advocate, a newspaper which many years ago went out of existence. The building had been closed for several years, and the site was to be cleared for other uses.

50 YEARS AGO

Oct. 26, 1967

Newly elected king and queen Kit Koehnemann and Tim McGuire were crowned during coronation ceremonies for Homecoming 1967 at Tuscola High School. “War Wagon” by the freshman class was selected the winning float in the TCHS Homecoming parade.

Three Masons were honored at a dinner held at Tuscola Lodge 332. Burl H. Mills presented awards to Dr. Roy Mount (50-year membership) and Neil Reeves and Gene Carpenter (25-year memberships).

The Unity Rockets, who had about everything a coach could desire–torrid passing, devastating running, and brick wall defense, made a shamble of Tuscola’s homecoming with a 46-0 win.

Miss Janet Broady, Tuscola, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Broady, was among the finalists in the 1967 Illinois Farm Bureau Young People’s Search for Talent. She was selected for her vocal ability.