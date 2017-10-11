Lady Warriors march on

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls’ golf team defended their home turf Wednesday, Oct. 4 taking second place overall in the first round of the IHSA post season. Head Coach Doug Bauer and Toby Ring’s squad took advantage of course knowledge at the Tuscola Regional finishing behind only defending state champs Charleston in the 10-team event.

Leading the way for the Lady Warriors at the 5,206-yard Iron Horse Golf Club and posting a career best 18-hole score was Sydney Hoel. Hoel carded a 90 taking third overall. The senior was consistent all day touring the course with the number ones.

Next up was Claire Ring who also found her way into the 90’s. She penciled in her career best 18-hole round as well shooting a 97 to take fifth overall. Fourth year player Olivia Chester was the number three for the Warriors shooting a 112 while Lainey Banta rounded out the scoring as the number four as Tuscola upended a Sullivan team that had beat them twice in the last three weeks for the second qualifying team spot.

The outstanding performance earned them tee times in the Williamsville Sectional this past Saturday. The event was held at the very challenging 5400-yard Rail Golf Club in Springfield boasting well over 100-golfers. Hoel and Ring again led the way for the Lady Warriors.

The duo battled through a lengthy rain delay and finished within three shots of each other with Hoel carding a 98 and Ring a 101. Hoel came out strong posting a 47 on the front and 51 on the back to take 32nd overall missing out on a chance at the state meet by five shots. Ring on the other hand struggled on the front but shined on the back shooting one of her lowest nine-hole scores of the year posting a 44. Chester checked in with a 114 while Banta ended the day with a 125. Whitney Root served as the alternate on the day.

Boys come up short

Tuscola’s boys’ golf team came up a little short on Monday, Oct. 2 failing to advance in Illinois High School Association post season action. Seniors Caleb Arends, Hunter Brandt, and Ethan Stuemeier ended their career at the University of Illinois Orange course in the Monticello Regional.

The full story can be found in the Oct. 11, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.