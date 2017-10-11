Eighth grade girls bring home second place hardware from Mahomet tourney

By Kayleigh Rahn

The eighth grade East Prairie girls’ basketball team walked away from the annually tough Mahomet-Seymour tournament with a second place title last week.

“The Mahomet-Seymour Tournament is a very competitive tournament,” said head coach Beth Pugh. “Its teams are Mahomet-Seymour, Unity, and Mt. Zion–all which are much bigger than Tuscola.”

EP-25

MS-31

The eighth grade Hornets started the tournament with a tough 25-31 loss to Mahomet-Seymour.

Sophie Kremitzki led the team with nine points, and Kate Dean added eight. Taylor Musgrave and Abigail Pettry tallied four apiece.

“Mahomet is a much improved team from last year,” Pugh said. “They ended up going 3-0 winning the tournament. We went in a little bit of a scoring slump that game. I told the girls not to worry and keep their heads up and keep shooting; we will come out of it.”

EP-24

Unity-20

It took key shooting to help the Hornets against the Unity squad for the first tournament win 24-20.

Kremitzki was solid on offense for East Prairie with 12 points, and Pettry added five to the cause. Musgrave put up three, while Maddie Stahler and Dean added two apiece.

“This was again a tough, aggressive game,” Pugh said. “We got into a little foul trouble during the game, but we played as a team for four quarters and won the game. Sophia made some important free throws in the fourth quarter.”

EP–32

Mt. Zion–22

The girls closed the tournament with a big win over Mt. Zion 32-22 to secure second place.

Dean tallied a team-high 14 points, and Kremitzki put together 13. Stahler and Darcee Norman added two each, and Pettry put up one.

The full story can be found in the Oct. 11, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.