Cross Country streaking toward post season

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola cross country head coach Dustin Dees’s and assistant Shannon Smith’s squad is pushing toward the post season, and they took one more step this past Saturday. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams competed against some of the best in the state at the 16-team Cumberland Invite.

Michael Holmes led the boys to a sixth-place finish in team scoring in a race that contained three of the best in the state and more than a few larger schools taking 14th overall out of more than 130 runners. Tuscola ended the day just three points out of third place and less than a combined 15 seconds. Holmes toured the course in 17 minutes and 27seconds, averaging just under five and a half minute miles.

Junior Noah Woods was the next to cross the line in 26th overall with a time of 17:51. Bradley Kramer was the Warriors’ number three less than one half second behind Woods in 28th overall. JD Barrett was the fourth scoring runner taking 42nd crossing the line in 18:22, and rounding out the team scoring as the fifth runner was Jordan Middleton with a 18:30 finishing in 44th placing all five Warrior runners in the top third of the field. Jake Dyer and Mason Day both broke the 20-minute mark serving as alternates.

Freshman Brynn Tabeling was the number one on the girls’ side for Coach Dees. The freshman took 32nd overall with a time of 22:10 in a race that boasted three of the top five teams in the state and more than 100 runners. Next up in the two hole was junior Ashton Smith who was just five spots back in 37th entering the final chute in 22:44. The three and four scorers were Emma Zimmer and Hannah Hornaday, while Jackie Watson rounded out the teams’ scoring in the five spot leading the Warriors to a 10th place finish. Kenzie Heckler and Samantha Simpson were the alternates.

Cross country sweeps competition

Tuscola’s boys’ and girls’ cross country programs swept the competition Tuesday, Oct. 3 in a six-team event held in Sullivan.

The girls–led by freshman Brynn Tabeling–took first with 34 points. Tabeling ended the day in fourth overall out of 35 runners finishing the three- mile course in 22 minutes and 44 seconds.

