Charles E. “Chuck” Crowder, 89, of Tuscola, passed away at 4:20 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral Services were Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Burial with military graveside rites followed the service at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.