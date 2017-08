Andrew J. Poskin, 16, of Tuscola, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main in Arcola. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 at the Bourbon Baptist Church in Bourbon. The Rev. David Babb will officiate. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral at the church.