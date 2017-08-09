Back in the Day – Aug. 9, 2017

10 YEARS AGO

Aug. 7, 2007

A group of Tuscola residents returned from a mission trip to Chile. The travelers were Beth Romine, Shawn Johnson, Matt Whittington, Annie Sutherland, Laura Frye, Mairi Robertson, Hannah Brandenburg, Alyssa Davis, Linda Romine, Sam Brandenburg, Miriam Romine, Craig Romine, John Davis, and Ashley Wikoff.

A woman in Michigan created a cloth banner memorializing slain chief deputy Tommy Martin. The woman is the mother of four police officers and sent one of the hundreds expressions of sympathy received by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office following Martin’s line-of-duty death.

Matthew Reese raised his hands in victory during the Oreo stacking contest held during the Tuscola IGA Hometown Kids Fest.

20 YEARS AGO

Aug. 12, 1997

Four days after a rural Atwood couple and their 37-year-old daughter were stabbed to death, authorities and relatives still couldn’t explain why it happened. Charles, Doris and Bonnie Brewer, who suffered multiple stab wounds, were found dead in the elder Brewer’s home August 8.

Whether being billed as a senior citizens development or not, some Tuscola city council members still had concerns with the proposed development on South Washington Street known as Meadow Green Apartments.

Young ladies in the running for the title of Junior Miss Douglas County included Tuscola residents Emily Lawrence, Andrea Gossett, Michelle Thompson, Lindsey Greger, Stephanie Pruemer, Rachael Kleiss, Jennifer Mosely, Chambry Gilmore and Lauren Huber, Alisha Ray of Villa Grove, and Jennifer McCollum of Arcola.

Mary Helfrich fired a 38 over the last nine holes of the Ladies Kaskaskia Club championship to pull away from the pack and claim the tourney title. She carded a 166 over the 36-hole tournament to become the winner.

30 YEARS AGO

Aug. 11, 1987

Colleen Swihart, a senior at TCHS, would be in San Antonio, Texas later this month as part of the National Girls State chorus. She was one of two finalists from among 52 contestants at Girls State.

Road construction crews working in front of the Fredericks’ home on South Washington Street unearthed several tombstones, including one dated 1900, at the end of two sidewalks leading to the street. Apparently in days gone by, old tombstones that had been replaced were often used by families as stepping stones.

The good news was, no one was injured in a fire that broke out around midnight on Saturday at the Cooper Motel in Tuscola. The blaze began in a south vent of the west wing of the motel, causing extensive damage to an attic area over two motel rooms.

Three members of the Tuscola Torpedoes swim team took top honors recently in a 12-team invitational hosted by Centralia Park District that drew 400 swimmers. Nick Price won first-place trophies in backstroke and freestyle. Melissa Horein placed first in backstroke, and Christi Horein won the breaststroke competition.

40 YEARS AGO

Aug. 11, 1977

Dr. Melvin Lossman, Tuscola dentist for the past 42 years, announced this week that his practice would be assumed next month by Dr. Dana Mattix. The office would be maintained on the second floor of the First National Bank building.

Sheriff Gene Miller announced the appointment of Raymond “Gene” Wigall as chief deputy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, effective August 12.

Cathy Moody Chaplin, wife of Dennis and daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Moody, graduated with a master of science degree in speech pathology and audiology from Eastern Illinois University. She maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Josephine Phipps, area supervisor of surgery for Jarman Hospital, was recognized for more than 20 years of service to the facility. She received a service pin during a farewell party in her honor.

50 YEARS AGO

Aug. 10, 1967

Roland Spomer was promoted to manager of analytical services at USI, while Don Pugh was named section leader over the special developments and analyses and standard groups.

Mrs. Gladys Helm of Tuscola was one of the outstanding artists of the area, her specialty being oil painting. She came to the hobby later in life, having been afflicted with congenital cataracts the first 50 years of her life, making it impossible for her to distinguish one color from another.

William McCarty was elected president of Tuscom Little League by some 500 people who attended the annual season-ending picnic Tuesday evening. Also elected to the board were Orville Frye as treasurer, Claude Stilles as secretary, Gene Murray as umpire-in-chief and equipment manager, Pete Welborn as senior division player agent, Carl Conner as senior division vice president, Raymond Lee as junior Little League player agent, and Irv Hood as minor league vice president.

W.A. Bozarth, Douglas County superintendent of schools, began his 25th year in office August 7 when he was sworn in to a new four-year term.

The first annual Girls’ All-Star softball game ended with a 12-6 victory for Team 2, captained by Karen Pulley. Team 1 was captained by Debbie Jolley.