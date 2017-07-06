Jo Dee Messina and Pro Rodeo Headline the 87th Moultrie-Douglas County Fair July 9-15

By Doris Elmore

The 87th year of the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair is shaping up to be one of the best events of the summer July 9-15 at the fairgrounds in Arthur, directly behind the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School on Rt. 133.

Headlining this year’s fair will be Jo Dee Messina on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. and Carrollton Band on Wednesday, July 12 at 7 p.m. This entertainment lineup is sponsored by CHI Overhead Doors/Lift Master. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for Messina. Advance sales is $12, kids: 6-12 $5 and 5 & under FREE. General admission at the gate will be $15. Advance ticket sales for Messina are available at the following venues: First Mid Banks of Tuscola and Arcola; First Community Bank of Sullivan and State Bank of Arthur. Beer will be available at the Jo Dee Messina concert.

Other entertainment will be VWorship, opening for Carrollton at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Battle Creek Country on the Midway Stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14. VWorship is a local area gospel favorite free on the Main Stage. Carrollton Band is also gospel and a free will offering will be taken. Battle Creek Country is also free.

The Prairieland Tumbling, Trampoline & Acrobatic Exhibition will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage on Thursday, July 13. Be sure and support these young people and the work that goes into their performances.

The fair opens on Sunday, July 9 with opening ceremonies at 6:45 p.m. Cub Scout Pack 74 and Boy Scout Troop 74 of Arthur will have a presentation of the American flag. Music by Partners In Praise will begin at 7 p.m. followed by the church service all on the Main Stage. This is sponsored by the Arthur Ministerial Association. (In case of rain it will be moved to the Merchants Building).

Fine Arts, Textile & Hobby entries will be taken from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday in the Merchants Building. Culinary, Horticulture, Floriculture & Agricultural entries will be accepted from 8-10 a.m. on Monday and closed at 11 a.m. for judging.

The ever popular Moultrie-Douglas County 4-H Shows will be all day on Monday and Tuesday, July 10 & 11. You won’t want to miss the Moultrie-Douglas County 4-H Project auction at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, sponsored by the Moultrie-Douglas County 4-H Foundation.

