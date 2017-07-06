Miller Graduates from the University of Findlay

Mandi Miller of Arthur has graduated form the University of Findlay with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. Miller graduated with honors from the Phi Kappa Phi Honors Society.

Miller was invited to walk in the University’s commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. More than 1,100 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s, or associate degrees for the academic year 2016-2017.

Miller participated in a pinning ceremony the night before graduation in which she also received the class MVP award. Mandi is the wife of Jimmy Miller of Arthur and is the daughter of Janice Honnold of Oakland. Miller is employed by ATI Physical Therapy in Tuscola, where she is scheduled to return as a Physical Therapist following completion of her clinical affiliation in September.