Birth: Clara Sue Anne Patton

Daniel Patton and Shelby Sigler of Villa Grove are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Clara Sue Anne Patton.

She was born Monday, April 17, 2017 at 5:54 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Clara was welcomed home by big sisters Reagan, 15, and Andrea, 13, and big brother Lucas, 7.

Paternal grandparents are Debra Patton of Villa Grove and David and Sandy Patton of Marion. Paternal great-grandmother is Betty Patton of Villa Grove.

Maternal grandparents are J.C. and Lawana Sigler of Tuscola.