Back in the Day–July 5, 2017

10 YEARS AGO

July 3, 2007

Contestants for the Miss Moultrie Douglas County Fair Queen title were Ann Knight, Tuscola; Amber Anderson, Tuscola; Allison Rogers, Villa Grove; Kathryn Sims, Lovington; Katie Schweighart, Tuscola; Georgia Cook, Sullivan; Jenny Buxton, Sullivan; Cecilia Borries, Tuscola; Hanna Hawkins, Newman; Stevi Dillenburg, Arthur; Jenifer Fortney, Arcola; Michelle Murphy, Tuscola; and Audrey Beeson, Tuscola.

Dancing plates, cups, and a candlestick were set to take stage at the Tuscola Community Building for Artco’s summer theater production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Michael Mudd, CEO of FutureGen Alliance, chatted with Tuscola residents Curtis Root and Steve Fox during an open house portion of a public hearing at the Community Building. The hearing was the last opportunity for public commentary prior to a decision of where the FutureGen prototype power plant would be built. The news was expected in late fall.



20 YEARS AGO

July 8, 1997

The American Business Club fireworks once again provided an enjoyable evening for the hundreds of people who made their ways to Ervin Park on July 4. Gary Doud served as chairman of the event.

Workers dismantled the Pesotum Heartland grain elevator located along Route 45. The structure, built in the early 1900s, was leveled to make room for a widened Route 45.

METCo. Inc. sponsored a grand opening barbeque at their Tuscola location on North Parke Street. Those present included Mary Tewell, Jim Metheny, Mike Turner, Tom Tewell, Tom Sollers, Lavina Rayl, Dave McCormick, Pat Reid, Geoff Chilton, Dennis Jumper, Justin O’Connor, Robert Fay, Gary Hammel, Stan Lamb, Jim Reid, Terry Reed, Adam Benner, and David Weatherford.

Exile and Ken Mellons headlined the entertainment at the 1997 Moultrie Douglas County Fair.

30 YEARS AGO

July 7, 1987

Michelle D. Beeson of Tuscola and Jennifer C. Schmidt of Ivesdale were accepted to the James Milikin Scholars honors program at Milikin University.

The ABC Crew that put on the fireworks together were Darrell Stenger, Dale Best, Don Moody, Roger Long, Myron Pangburn, Dave Snyder, Wayne Doud, Frank Hausmann, Roy Gould, Gaylord Schweighart, Earl Pendergrass. The ABC spent $3,000 for the display that was delayed one day due to rain.

Candidates vying for the title of Little Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair Queen were Jennifer Gensler, Tuscola; Laura Hafer, Arthur; Sarah Goodrich, Arthur; Tiffani Moseley, Atwood; Leslie McLane, Arcola; Jamie Hall, Tuscola; Amanda Hughes, Sullivan; Jessica Smith, Hindsboro; Rae Ellen Seaman, Arthur; Lauren Huber, Tuscola; Jennifer McCollum, Arthur; Darcy Wood, Tuscola; Ashley Hunter, Arthur; Ashley Adams, Arcola; Lindsey Binder, Atwood; Amber VanDeveer, Arcola; Lindsay Hannagan, Villa Grove; Jennifer Randal, Arthur.

40 YEARS AGO

July 5, 1977

John Lamb of Villa Grove and Frank Sullivan of Tuscola opened their new implement company, Sullivan & Lamb Implement Co, at the intersection of routes 36 and 130 in Camargo.

US Industrial Chemicals Co. announced the closing of its engineering development section and the movement of the unit to Cincinnati.

Winners of the Fourth of July bicycle decorating contest were: Dalene Moore, most original decoration; Summer Holmes, youngest participant; Virigil Reaser, with his dog Snoopy, tallest contestant; Koby Williams, best dressed; Karen Melanson, most patriotic girl; Joe Hayes, most patriotic boy; John Hayes, shortest vehicle; Keri Smalling, best dressed; Jeanna Leamon, person who tried hardest; Linda Melanson, most original bike; and Amy Utterback, most freckles. All winners received cash prizes.

Dennis Hayes served as chairman of the July 4 celebration committee for the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce.

50 YEARS AGO

July 6, 1967

Receiving a teacher scholarship valued at more than $600 was Andrea Surma, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Surma, at the annual scholarship awards night. Making the scholarship presentation was W.A. Bozarth, county superintendent of schools.

As the Tuscola American Legion Auxiliary delegate for Girls State, Kit Koehnemann was elected alderman for her city and later the city’s outstanding citizen. She also took an active part in various elections of city, county, and state officials.

Bible School classes ended for the young ladies at First Christian Church. Those in attendance were Ronda Foltz, Joy Eastin, Donna Hawkins, Debbie Merritt, Sandy Hanner, Marsha Wilson, and Susan Kelly and instructors Mrs. Sandra Atwell and Mrs. Edith Soards.