Dilapidated North Central Avenue buildings on demolition docket

By Craig Hastings

The Tuscola City Council unanimously accepted a bid totaling $38,800 from Block Field Tiling, LLC to demolish the buildings standing on the properties from 114-118 West North Central Avenue.

These are the properties just east of the Tuscola Community Building. There are no definitive plans being discussed for now as to what the City might do with the properties once the property is backfilled and seeded. The Council learned that two other vacant properties located at 503 and 505 East Barker Street are scheduled for demolition in the next month.

City Administrator Drew Hoel reported he has successfully reached an agreement with the original installers/contractors of the HVAC system to make repairs to a failed cooling coil in the renovated Community Building. The contractors will replace the damaged coil but did recommend treating the system with Glycol Anti-Freeze to prevent a similar occurrence in the future. The anti-freeze product and the installation of same will cost the city $4,762. The software that controls the temperature and the zoning of the temperature in the building continues to be diagnosed and repaired.

There was much discussion concerning the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office plan to purchase equipment and implantation effort of a new radio system called StarCom. County officials have requested all emergency response agencies in Douglas County to purchase the equipment each might need to utilize the new system. The city has tabled the matter and will continue discussions with county officials to investigate a method to phase in the system over time. County officials began discussions with outside agencies less than 90 days ago. Tuscola’s Fiscal year 2017-2018 budget was already in place preventing allocation of funds for all of the equipment necessary to support both police and fire departments.

The city has estimated the cost of the radio equipment necessary to replace both police and fire departments at approximately $200,000. In addition to this, there is a monthly fee charged per radio in service from day one forward. There are no fees for radio air time with the current radios nor has there ever been. This system would cause the necessary replacement of all of the existing radios both departments utilize now.

The full story can be found in the June 28, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.