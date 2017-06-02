Lady Warriors stay busy with five-win week

Tuscola’s softball team put in overtime this past week playing five games in five days, three of which were on the road.

The Lady Warriors opened the busy week on Monday, March 20 in Villa Grove with a big 12-0 victory over a young but talented Lady Blue Devils squad and closed it at home with a 13-1 victory over a good Marshal squad. Sandwiched in the middle were road wins over Blue Ridge (16-5) and Gibson City (4-1) and the first home victory of the year, a 9-2 win over Monticello.

Senior hurler Morgan Day led the way on the hill starting four of the five games on the hill. Day gave up just four runs on the week, only two of which were earned. She struck out 38 while walking just four. She wasn’t too shabby on the offensive side either banging out eight hits in the five game swing. Sophomore Ashton Smith started the fifth game and battled through a shaky night by the Warriors’ defense to collect her first varsity win of her career. Ashtyn Clark put in her share of the work catching every inning but three during the five-game stretch.

Classmate Abbey Walsh stood strong at the plate pounding out eight hits as well that included a 3-for-4 effort and two homeruns against Blue Ridge. Junior Isabelle Shelmadine also stirred the pot adding eight hits to her yearly stat sheet, while classmate Alexis Koester and sophomore Allison Clark each tallied seven hits. Natalie Bates, another second-year player, hit safely and scored in all five games. Claire Ring and Sidney Watson two more from the sophomore class kick started the offense at Villa Grove in the first game of the week and ended strong in the win over the Lady Lions to end it both reaching twice against Marshall.

Monday, March 20

Tuscola 12; Villa Grove 0

Day dominated on the mound striking out at least two in every frame of the run rule-shortened, five-inning affair and twice punched out the side. The two teams traded outs for the first two innings before Ring led off the third with a single to left, moved on a single by Watson, and scored on a single by Shelmadine to break the ice. Walsh broke it open with a one out no doubter over the center field fence to make it 4-0 Warriors.

