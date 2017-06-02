Bartley named March Rotary Student of Month

Tuscola Community High School senior Ashley Bartley, daughter of Rob and Lisa Bartley, was selected as Tuscola Rotary Club’s March student of the month. She has a 3.95 GPA and is ranked 15th in her class of 82.

Ashley is a four-year member of the volleyball team and joined the track team as a sophomore.

She played basketball as a freshman and sophomore. In her sophomore year she joined Key Club and currently serves as the elected statistical secretary.

In her freshman year she played softball and participated in Clickers and Lifesavers. She was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior and has been a T-Club member since her sophomore year.

Outside the halls of TCHS, Bartley is involved with numerous organizations where she participates as a volunteer, including SAM Food Pantry, Carle Foundation Hospital, the Moose Lodge, and Forty Martyrs Catholic Church.