Margaret Monahan

Ms. Margaret Ann Monahan of Chicago and formerly of Arcola died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 51 on the morning of Monday, March 20.

Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 204 S. Pine Street, Arcola, with Father Tim Monahan as celebrant. Burial followed in the Arcola Township Cemetery. Visitation was Friday at the church. A memorial service will also be held in Chicago at a later date. Shrader Funeral Home, 204 N. Locust Street, Arcola, assisted the family with arrangements.