Beverly McCullough

Beverly J. McCullough, 49, of Atwood, passed away suddenly at 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Eagle Mountain Assembly of God, 401 East Sale St., Tuscola, with Pastor Darin Elder officiating. The family asks for those attending to please bring a story or a memory to share during the service. Following the service an additional time of fellowship will be held in the church basement until 3 p.m.