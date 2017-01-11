Sister act big for Lady Warriors over Unity squad

By Lenny Sementi

Tolono Unity’s girls’ basketball team was well versed on what Emma Henderson could do, and she did not disappoint. The senior led all in the game with 19 points on 5 of 14 shooting. What they didn’t prepare for however were the twin towers down low for the Warriors going by the name of Russo.

The sister act of Cassie and Lexi Russo dominated the paint both in the scoring department and on the glass. Combined they tallied an astounding 29 rebounds, including 17 on the offensive end, and 24 points en route to a 51-38 victory over a very good Unity squad that entered the game with a 10-5 record. That’s right, the pair each added a double-double to the season resume.

“I don’t believe in my career coaching, I have ever experienced two players on the same team securing that many rebounds,” stated coach Tim Kohlbecker. “It was a impressive performance by the Russo sisters.”

Henderson also hit the boards hard as did Alexis Koester grabbing what was left tallying four and five rebounds, respectively. The duo shared the ball accounting for eight assists in the game. Natalie Bates stat sheet didn’t come close to telling the story of what the sophomore donation to the game was in entirety. Bates seemed to be everywhere on defense playing out front times disrupting three shooters and running the base line at times in the Warriors zone. She led all in the game with five steals to her credit.

“We have been focusing on our defense since the Holiday Hoopla, and the girls turned in an inspired, energetic performance,” the coach commented. “By far our best of the season, as a coaching staff (Scott McCumber, Justin Quick) we were extremely pleased with the effort and execution.”

The first quarter was filled with Unity threes and Warrior buckets in the paint. Tuscola jumped out to a 5-0 lead only to watch Unity fight its way back to knot it at nine with a pair of back-to-back treys late in the frame. Cassie Russo followed with a bucket off a put back and a layup putting Tuscola back in front, but the Rockets third three of the frame came at the buzzer giving them a one point lead at 14-13 after one.

––The full story can be found in the Jan. 11, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.