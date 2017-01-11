East Prairie boys put together undefeated week

By Kayleigh Rahn

Seventh Grade

Tuesday, Jan. 3

EP–42; W-L–28

The East Prairie seventh grade boys were ready to roll against Warrensburg-Latham. They topped the Cardinals 42-28.

Jalen Quinn had a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Preston Brown (seven rebounds) had six points, while Patrick Pierce (four rebounds) and Peyton Armstrong (three rebounds) had two points each.

Haven Hatfield pulled down eight rebounds, while Thomas Brown and James Parsley grabbed a combined three.

Thursday, Jan. 5

EP–21; St. Matts–12

Another day meant another win for the seventh grade boys. The Hornets beat St. Matthews 21-12.

Quinn (eight rebounds) led the team with 12 points, and Parsley, Pierce (five rebounds), P. Brown (six rebounds), and Hatfield (five rebounds) added two points each. John Hegarty had one point.

Riley Nolan and T. Brown grabbed two rebounds each, and Armstrong had one.

Saturday, Jan. 7

EP–51; Bement–10

After a 22-point first quarter, the seventh graders cruised to a 51-10 win over Bement.

Quinn (two rebounds) put together 15 points, and Hatfield (two rebounds) had eight. Caden Baer (four rebounds) added seven points, while Connor Lewis (one rebound) had six. Jayden Gaines and Armstrong (four rebounds) tallied four points each, and Landon Banta, T. Brown (one rebound) and Hegarty (two rebounds) had two apiece. Pierce (four rebounds) added one point.

Parsley and P. Brown grabbed two rebounds each.

Eighth Grade

Tuesday, Jan. 3

EP–20; W-L–13

The eighth grade Hornets left no questions unanswered in their 20-13 win over Warrensburg-Latham.

Cole Cunningham (one rebound) led the boys with eight points, and Grant Hadwick (five rebounds and Michael Caldron (two rebounds) had five apiece. Nathan Koester (two rebounds) kicked in two points.

Donovan Chester pulled down four rebounds, and Tytus Rennert grabbed one.



Thursday, Jan. 5

EP–48; St. Matts–24

Shooting nearly 60 percent on the night, the eighth graders took down St. Matthews 48-24.

Calderon (one rebound) had 10 points, and Hardwick (two rebounds) tallied nine.

Chester (three rebounds) added eight points, while Cunningham had seven. Koester (one rebound) and Rennert put up four points each, and Rohan Patel (two rebounds) and Amir Sykes (two rebounds) contributed three apiece.

Aiden Beachy grabbed one rebound.

Saturday, Jan. 7

EP–53; Bement–13

The eighth graders closed a winning week by topping Bement 53-13.

Chester led the boys in black and gold with 14 points and six rebounds. Following suit were Hardwick with eight points and Cunningham (two rebounds) and Koester (three rebounds) with seven points each. Ben Tiezzi tallied five points, Calderon (three rebounds) went home with four, and Beachy added three. Sykes (four rebounds) and Patel (two rebounds) posted two points each, while Matthew Erickson had one.

Rennert and Clayton Hausmann grabbed one rebound each.