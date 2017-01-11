Warriors secure opening CIC victory

By Lenny Sementi

The first conference game wasn’t pretty early as the Warriors were forced to play catch up in the second quarter as a two-win Sullivan squad came out red hot.

Sullivan ran out to a nine-point lead after one on the heels of four threes in the first six and half minutes of the game, but the Warriors settled in. Finally at full strength welcoming back Lukas Hortin and Braydon Vonlanken, Coach Matt Franks’s team clamped down on defense the rest of the first half and scored just enough to stay in front winning a thriller 50-46 for their first Central Illinois Conference victory.

Truthfully, the first half was a tale of two quarters. Sullivan stepped outside the arc four times, connecting on three of them in the first, while the Warriors went 0 for 4 on attempted threes. Flip the page in the second quarter as the boys in black were good on 3 of 4, and Sullivan missed on all seven attempts. Hortin hit the first one three minutes into the stanza, then Kaleb Williams hit one a minute later, and Dalton Hoel put a cherry on top late hitting number three with under 20 ticks on the clock giving the Warriors a 26-23 lead at the break.

Ray Kerkhoff, after sitting a large part of the first half with foul trouble, got the ball rolling in the third scoring seven of Tuscola’s first 10 points. Hortin was big as well going coast to coast with a steal to put the Warriors up by 12 early in the period. The Redskins weren’t done yet scoring 11 of the last 14 points in the frame to keep it close entering the fourth with the Warriors on top 40-34.

Kerkhoff and Hortin tallied Tuscola’s next eight points helping stretch the lead back to ten 44-34, and once more Sullivan refused to fade hitting two more threes to climb back to within four of the lead with just 55 seconds left on the clock. Sluder hit a bucket down the stretch, and Williams iced it away in the waning seconds at the free throw line to collect the CIC victory. Kerkhoff led all with 16 points in the game on 7 of 9 from the field, Hortin was next with 15 points off the bench on 7 of 11 from the floor pushing Tuscola to 8-5 on the year overall and 1-0 in the CIC.