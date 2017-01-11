Second half huge for Heath and the Warriors

By Lenny Sementi

Senior wing Jaret Heath scored 10 of his game and season high 15 points in the half helping the Warriors to a defensively dominated 50-25 non-conference victory over Cerro Gordo. Tuscola pulled away in the final 16 minutes of the game after a tight first half that boasted five lead changes.

Joining Heath in the scoring department was sophomore Luke Sluder and seniors Ray Kerkhoff and Kaleb Williams. Sluder eclipsed the double-digit plateau with 12 points on a near perfect 5 of 6 from the floor. Kerkhoff ended the night with nine points despite limited time in the first half due to foul trouble, while Williams tallied eight points that included a pair of threes.

The teams combined for five threes to open the game. Cerro Gordo hit two treys in the first minute and a half before Dalton Hoel and Williams drained two as well to knot it at six. Cerro Gordo struck again from outside the arc to retake the lead before Sluder hit the first two of the game with under two and half left in the first stanza. Tuscola trailed after one 13-8 as the Broncos scored the final four points of the frame. ?

Kerkhoff did the early damage in the second with an old fashioned three, and Heath did it late in the half. Heath scored back-to-back buckets off Warrior steals, taking one on his own coast to coast giving coach Matt Franks a three-point advantage at the break 21-18. He went coast to coast again midway through the third as the Warriors answered a Bronco five-point run with a 15-point run to pull in front by 13 entering the fourth on top 38-25. Sluder took one of his steals the distance as well during the run while scoring seven of the Warriors’ 17 points in the quarter.

Tuscola held the visitors scoreless in the fourth and pushed the lead to 20-plus thanks once again by a big offensive effort by Heath. He followed a three by Tyler Meinhold with one of his own scoring five of the Warriors last 11 points to secure win number seven on the year.

––The full story can be found in the Jan. 11, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.