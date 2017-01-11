Hortin plans fundraiser to help Ethiopian orphanage

By Kayleigh Rahn

Tuscola Community High School senior Lukas Hortin has a unique definition for what makes a place a hometown.

Lukas has a true Warrior Pride as he played two seasons for the Warriors’ football team making Tuscola a place to call home, and yet he spent most of his pre-teen and teenage years in Albion attending Edwards County High School.

However, there’s another town on Lukas’s heart–Debre Birhan in central Ethiopia where Lukas was born and where he plans to reconnect with his birth family in March.

At 9 years old Lukas went to live at Covenant Orphanage before he was adopted at 10 years old by his parents Mary Hatfield and Doug Hortin.

“We had a real heart of adoption,” Hatfield explained. “We had adopted two children domestically when they were infants, and when they were 10 and 11 we were really drawn to adopting more children.”

That’s when the family started to research adoption from Ethiopia.

“We were drawn to Ethiopia for a number of reasons,” Hatfield said. “The need is huge, there are more than 5 million orphans in that country alone. We were drawn to the need, and at that time, Ethiopia was a fairly swift process as far as adoptions.”

They brought home Silas and Josiah in 2008 and Karis and Lukas in the summer of 2009.

“After the first trip we fell in love with the children and the need, and the country itself,” Hatfield said. “We loved the people; their warmth and kindness. Poverty is very real there. They say once you go to Africa you are never the same, because the warmth of the people, in spite of their circumstances, their smiles, their kindness, their generosity, their hospitality. They would do anything to let you know you’re welcome. We have so much here we take advantage of. By and large there is a huge discontentment of the people here, but we live in the most wealthy nation. In Ethiopia you find that their priorities are different and their hearts are different; it’s less about materialism and more about survival and compassion.”

During the last 7 1/2 years, Lukas says he has transitioned well; however, Hatfield says he’s never forgotten his first home.

To reach his goal, Lukas is looking for donated items including new or lightly-used clothes or shoes and soccer balls to take with him. The children’s ages are 14 and under so smaller toys or craft kits are appreciated too.

“Sometimes you get inundated with more than you can take, but we will be sure everything gets put to good use.”

Those wishing to donate items can call Hatfield at 217-649-4285.

For those who would like to make a cash donation, log onto the GoFundMe webpage by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/363amqw.

Lukas is about half way to reaching his goal of $1,000.

––The full story can be found in the Jan. 11, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.