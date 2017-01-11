Council discusses ordinance revisions for nuisance properties, vehicles

By Kayleigh Rahn

The City Council, during its meeting Monday, Jan. 9, directed City Attorney Andrew Bequette to draft an ordinance that, if approved, will update the nuisance property and vehicle property ordinances.

The council members took several minutes during the meeting in an effort to firm up details of the four proposed changes that include: shortening the timeframe from 30 days to five calendar days to move a nuisance vehicle; requiring license and registration on all publicly visible cars; requiring an improved hard surface for vehicles parked in the setback area of a property’s front yard; and limiting parking on the public right of way to 72 hours to discourage people storing vehicles on public property.

The Council discussed several details of the proposed change including whether gravel will be considered an approved hard surface for parking.

“It’s hard to determine what is and isn’t gravel sometimes if there are weeds growing up through it,” City Administrator Drew Hoel said. “As crazy as it sounds, we might want to be specific about that.”

The council discussed the balance of helping rid the city of nuisances and respecting residents’ private property. However, the end game for the ordinance is to give the city more leverage when citing nuisance properties, city councilman Tim Hoey explained.

“Certain neighborhoods have this problem, and when you infringe on your neighbor’s property and they can’t enjoy their property then maybe we need to help out,” Hoey said.

“I understand the intent, but I don’t know about the scope,” Councilman Scott Day said with concern over property owners’ rights.

“I’m not saying I hear reluctance in the room, but the ordinance doesn’t have to be placed on the next agenda for passage,” Bequette said. “The draft can be on the next agenda, and you can look at it. You can plan to review it; it doesn’t have to be next meeting yes or no.”

Bequette noted that, off the top of his head, he’s never lost an ordinance case for the City of Tuscola, so the ordinances that are on the books are working.

––The full story can be found in the Jan. 11, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.