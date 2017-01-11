Ramblin’ Man: Big Mart; Big Disappointment

I need to just stop trying with the Big Mart store. I rarely shop there for several reasons; I was reminded of one of those reasons last night.

But first, a little backstory. I’m not anti-capitalism or against low prices. But big box stores, and one in particular, have changed the American landscape, and it’s not all been for the better.

Just as I like eating in unique, locally owned restaurants, I prefer shopping in locally owned retail stores. Talking to the 60-year-old third generation owner of a shop is a different conversation than with a 20-something who hates her job and her wage and has no appreciation for the community and it’s history. (No, that’s not to say all younger employees are like that; just making a point.)

When you ask the latter employee something and she says she doesn’t know, her eyes say she doesn’t care. When the local owner says he doesn’t know, his eyes say he’s disappointed that he doesn’t know and he intends to find out.

There’s often a difference in the quality of merchandise in the two types of stores and nearly always a difference in the level of service.

But our own consumerism has supported the big box model – more selection, cheaper prices. As a result, many small town business districts have been decimated. As stores close, the character of the small community changes. There are fewer leaders with a vested interest in the community and fewer reasons to shop there resulting in fewer tax dollars. Profits are channeled out of the community and often out of the state. That leaves fewer local dollars for investing in real estate, schools and new businesses. It’s a downward spiral.

The local newspaper suffers because the big box stores put their marketing money into national campaigns and often forego the local paper.

I was in a local shop before Christmas and had taken a holiday light display to the counter. The guy behind me said the Big Mart had those $15 cheaper. I bought it, anyway. The Big Mart doesn’t advertise in my paper and this store does.

Interestingly, my brother liked the display so much that he bought one. He called me wanting to know how I got the lights to change color on mine. Turns out, his didn’t have the color-changing option. He bought it at Big Mart. Saved $15.

But that’s not the rant I started out with here. I stopped by the Big Mart last night.

My 2-year-old grandson is visiting this weekend, so I wanted to get him a Ghostbusters toy. He’s nuts about Ghostbusters, Paw Patrol and Scooby Doo. It was late but the Big Mart was open. I knew they’d have something.

I spent 30 minutes digging through a box to find as many of the Ghostbusters Hot Wheels cars that I could. Then I noticed a Paw Patrol walkie talkie set I thought he’d like. Walked by the card aisle and found a Valentine’s card for my honey. Pretty soon, I had my arms full.

Then I went to the counter. There were 20 checkout counters and only three open. One was a speedy lane, but the line was backed up 15 people deep. Nothing speedy about that. The self-checkout lanes were similarly backed up.

Up by the front door, there was a young, able-bodied employee standing there, presumably to greet people as they came in. That’s nice, but frankly, I’d rather have a pleasant experience leaving than arriving.

The store managers can staff however they want to in accordance with their own policies. But I shop according to my own policies. And one of my policies is that I don’t wait in lines when there are people standing around who are capable of running a cash register.

I dropped my items in the closest bin and walked out. If they spent a little more effort getting people checked through, they could spend less time restocking what people like me leave behind.

As I got in the car, the thought occurred to me that this is why more and more people shop online. You can find what you’re looking for while seated in a chair, there’s no getting out in the cold and there’s no waiting to check out.

But, that said, I’d rather shop in a local store where the money and taxes stay in the community and I don’t have to worry about shipping or what kind of quality I’m getting.

It’s good, once in awhile, to have these little disappointments from the Big Mart store to remind myself of the economic and psychologic benefits of local ownership.

©Copyright 2017 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. So, who you gonna call when you need a Ghostbusters toy? Not Big Mart.