Lucille Oye, 87 and a long time resident of Tuscola, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 in her apartment at the Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst.

A visitation was held on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola; Funeral Services were Monday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, with Rev. Jason Bratten officiating. A burial service was held immediately following at the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

