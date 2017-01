Earl Drollinger of Tuscola, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 6:30 pm Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Services were held at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S Duncan Rd, Champaign, with the Rev. Tom Richardson officiating. Visitation was held from 3-5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, with the funeral following at 5:30 p.m. Burial was in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.