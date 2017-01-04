Lady Warriors grow up at Holiday Hoopla

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s girls’ basketball team is built around its lone senior Emma Henderson, and that, with out a doubt, is a solid foundation.

But like every other year during the holiday break Coach Tim Kohlbecker watches his team grow up right before his eyes in Monticello’s Holiday Hoopla Tournament. This year was like every other as first-year varsity players Lexi Russo, Grace Dietrich, Jackie Watson, and Ashton Smith took huge strides from the first tip on Tuesday the 27th till the last buzzer on Thursday the 29th.

“Our younger girls are growing up, Lexi is big on the boards, Grace is quite a perimeter threat, Jackie is developing an all around game, and Ashton is making herself into a an offensive threat, she is also more than willing to be physical,” Kohlbecker said.

The four sophomores boasted one starter and four subs that ate up minutes on the floor for the Lady Warriors who ran off wins in three out of four contests falling only to the Lady Sages in a 46-31 game that saw the pull away late. Tuscola went 2-1 in pool play sandwiching wins over Gibson City 40-17 and Stark County 48-44 on either side of the loss to the Sages.

“The Hoopla Tourney always has given us the opportunity to evaluate what we do well and where improvements need to be made,” stated the coach. “3-1 is a good record for most teams, but we were not satisfied, our goal was the championship game. We had a one-point lead midway through the third against Monticello and let it slip away due to turnovers, which was part us and part Monticello’s defense.”

Henderson led all Warriors in the tourney scoring 50 points earning All Tourney honors while leading Coach K’s group to third place hardware thanks to a 59-41 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

“Emma is an offensive threat in a variety of ways for us,” Kohlbecker quipped.

Two juniors and another soph were the backbone supporting Henderson and the youngsters. Cassie Russo is the Warriors’ threat down low and another junior Alexis Koester keeps the offense running. Natalie Bates is another from the sophomore class, but if you look at her experience she could be considered a senior.

