Tough draw for Kerkhoff and the Warriors at Hoopla

By Lenny Sementi

Ray Kerkhoff and his senior buddies Kaleb Williams and Jaret Heath were very busy the week between Christmas and New Year playing four games in three days at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla.

Santa however was not kind to Coach Matt Franks and the Warriors giving them a pool that included both Monticello and Gibson City–two teams that combined boasted a 19-1 record. Their reward for winning their third pool game against Sangamon Valley was a date the next night in the fifth place game with a very tall and athletic Argenta-Oreana squad that entered the tourney with a 6-2 record overall.

Kerkhoff, despite foul trouble at times, led all Warriors with 50 points in four games scoring just over 12 points per game earning the big man All Tourney Honors. Williams was also strong hitting a team best eight three pointers. He was pivotal against AO hitting five threes, scoring a game high 17 points, helping the Warriors keep it close against one of the area’s best in a 60-48 loss in the fifth place contest that was much closer than the final outcome. The Warriors pulled to within three of the lead with under four minutes left in the game.

Tuscola fell short in a back and forth affair in their first pool game losing to Gibson City 64-54 and were overpowered by Monticello later in the day 71-31 before rebounding to beat a scrappy Sangamon Valley squad 45-42 in their last pool game. Tuscola played without starting senior guard Lukas Hortin.

The absence of Hortin put more on the plate of Dalton Hoel who logged a team high 122 minutes of floor action out of 128 total minutes. Jaret Heath, Luke Sluder, and Tyler Meinhold shouldered the extra load as well both Heath and Meinhold dabbled outside the arc combining for eight treys in the tourney, while Sluder contributed in the scoring department and was a beast on the boards. Cale Sementi and Cade Kresin filled the void down low when Kerkhoff was in foul trouble and sophomore Will Little was a defensive sub at the guard position.

––The full story can be found in the Jan. 4, 2017, edition of The Tuscola Journal.