Council closes year with quick action items

By Kayleigh Rahn

The City Council, during the Tuesday, Dec. 27 meeting, approved a professional services agreement with a consultant to aid with administration of the health reimbursement and flex spending accounts.

City Treasurer Alta Long explained the benefits of the service with Benefit Planning Consultants, Inc., though the cost will take about $400 more than what the city pays for the current system.

“With our new health plan we dropped a big part of our health reimbursement arrangement, but we have a Flex Spending account, and we’ve been doing administration in house,” Long said. “Then we are also paying our auditor to take a look at it each year since the people paying out of the account are also employees. This would move the administration of that to Benefit Planning Consultants; the private medical records would no longer be in our files.”

Long explained that the Benefit Planning is the “go-to company in the area” for this consultant work.

“Benefit Planning would take care of pay outs and reimbursements and maintain all of the records,” she said. “Employees will be able to use a debit card or an app on their phone. It’s really something that will give us a big step forward.”

The service will cost the city about $1,200 per year, while they’ve paid about $800 on average per year for the last four years for the annual auditing services.

“It’s slightly more, but we don’t have to do any of it in house any more other than the once per year administration,” Long explained. “I think just the benefit of getting our employees’ private medical information out of our files is worth the extra $400 per year.”

Though the service agreement was the only action item slated for the meeting, the council also heard from resident Lowell Lamb who shared applause and concern over several items that have been on council agendas within the past year.

His largest concern came with the proposed changes to tighten up the city’s ordinances concerning nuisances throughout the city.

