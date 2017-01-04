Ramblin’ Man

I’m the guy who goes into an ice cream parlor that has 40 different flavors and orders vanilla. All these fancy restaurants that attempt to lure people in with exotic dishes are lost on me. I want meat and taters. And not too spicy.

I get scolded, sometimes even by strangers, for not branching out and trying all the palate-pleasing international cuisine. Perhaps I am passing up some scrumptious samples, but I’m OK with that. I like plain and simple.

There was a time in my life when I would have jumped out of an airplane, ridden a hang glider off a cliff or bungee jumped over a canyon. But I’m 52 years old now. I pretty much know what I like and what I don’t like, and I’ve had my share of thrills.

I realized how much of an outcast this makes me when I searched online for simple holiday treats. My wife and I were invited to a New Year’s Eve party, and I wanted to make something that I could eat in case everyone else brought the fancy stuff.

I wanted to make some kind of decent impression, because this was the second time we were invited to this particular party. I don’t get invited to too many places, and I almost never get invited back. In an effort to secure my berth for next year, I wanted to bring something that I had made myself. It’s too easy to buy a dish from the deli. I wanted something more personal. But also quick and easy. I don’t want to put in too much effort to be special.

The recipes that came up looked delicious. And gross. Spinach recipes. Stuffed chicken. Cranberry pistachio white chocolate bark. Yuck. Some of the recipes looked like glazed worms. I don’t think so.

I’m not sure I’ve described well enough how simple my tastes are. Even standards like chili, meatloaf and goulash make me gag. I can’t stand rice and the smell of chili and taco seasoning nauseates me. These are fine foods for lots of folks, and I wish I did like them. I just don’t.

I remember ordering a $50 meal on the east coast once, and it came with a baby octopus. I might have tried the octopus, but it still looked like an octopus. It was all there — the tentacles, the eyes, everything. At least it was dead, I think. I don’t even like yams and sweet potatoes. I’m sure not eating sushi. Even spicy chicken wings are too much for me. I’ll eat carrots, green beans, potatoes, corn and lettuce but no broccoli, asparagus, kale or cucumbers.

I tried again by searching for simple holiday treats. Up popped a recipe using shallots. I don’t even know what shallots are. If I have to Google what the ingredients are, it is not a simple recipe.

I found that most of the recipes considered simple involved making food look like something other than food. Like stacking peanut butter cups to look like Christmas trees or shaping food to look like pinecones and such. I’m not looking for a construction project. I just want something I can eat.

At the party, my penchant for plain became the topic of conversation. The host told my wife how a group of us would sometimes go to exotic restaurants and I’d order a hamburger. He was trying to make a point, but the irony is that I’m not big on hamburger, either. I’ll eat hamburger, but it’s a last resort in a restaurant because you never know what you’re going to get. Some restaurants make the patties too big and don’t cook them all the way through. If the hamburger has a pink center or weird spices running through it, I’m out.

I’m usually good with chicken about anyway it’s cooked. But I ordered chicken at a Vietnamese restaurant once that about sent me to the emergency room. I’m not sure it was even chicken. Now, every time I drive by that restaurant, my stomach clenches up.

I settled on made-from-scratch dinner rolls. Flour, salt, oil, sugar and yeast are about all you need for that. I used the last bit of dough to make cinnamon rolls to have at home.

The bread was delicious, and I noticed that it was pretty well devoured at the party. Some people pared it with the fancier offerings; I slathered mine with butter and a little grape jelly.

I also made a big pot of vegetable soup for home. I used home-canned tomatoes and green beans out of my dad’s garden and added peas, corn, onion and celery. Delicious doesn’t have to be difficult.

Maybe next year I’ll get really fancy and add chocolate chips to Rice Krispie Treats™. That’s living on the edge for me.

If you'd like to try my recipe at home, here it is:



Dinner Rolls

Ingredients:

1 pkg. (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast (I used quick rising yeast).

2 1/4 cups warm water (110-115 degrees)

3 T sugar

1 T salt

2 T canola oil

6 1/4 to 6 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

In a large bowl (an antique crock is perfect), dissolve years in warm water. Add the sugar, salt, oil and 3 cups of flour. Mix until smooth. Stir in enough of the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, to form a soft dough. I use a wooden spoon till it gets too thick to stir; then I use my hands. If the dough is still sticking to your fingers, keep adding flour.

Knead the flour until it is smooth and elastic. You can do this in in the bowl or on a lightly floured countertop. Knead for 8-10 minutes. Place the dough in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top, and cover it and let it rise in a warm place until doubled. Probably a couple of hours.

Punch the dough down. Now you can either form it into a couple of loafs or roll it into balls about the size of a golf ball. Maybe a little bigger. Place it in a loaf pan. If making rolls, you can use a cupcake tin or baking dish. Cover and let rise again until doubled. This may take half an hour to an hour.

Back at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown. Rolls in cupcake tins won’t take as long. Maybe 20-25 minutes. If they sound hollow when tapped on top, they’re done. Remove from pan and let cool on a wire rack.

To make cinnamon rolls, use a rolling pin to flatten the dough. Slather the top with butter then sprinkle a generous amount of cinnamon and sugar across the top. Roll the dough up and cut the roll in about 1-inch sections and place them on-end in the baking pan to rise. Cook like you would bread.

For icing, mix a little milk with powdered sugar and pour on top after the rolls have cooled a bit.

