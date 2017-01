Agnes Jean Smith of Fallbrook, Calif., went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday morning Dec. 26, 2016.

Service will be held at Berry-Bell and hall Mortuary on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, 2017. Viewing will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. On Saturday the Seventh at 10 a.m. a short service will be held at the mortuary’s chapel followed by burial at the Masonic Cemetery in Fallbrook. Afterwards a reception will be held at Calvary Chapel of Fallbrook.