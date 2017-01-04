Dorothy Otto

Dorothy B. Otto, 92, of Tuscola, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at the Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Atwood, 231 North Illinois St., Atwood, with Dr. Lanny Faulkner officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at the church. Burial will be in the Hall Cemetery, rural Blue Mound. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main St., Tuscola, is assisting the family with arrangements.