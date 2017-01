Edwin L. “Ed” Moody, 70, of Tuscola, passed away at 4:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Mason Point, Sullivan.

Graveside Services with military rites accorded were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola, with the Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Visitation was held one hour prior to the services at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola.