John E. Mills, 62, of Arcola, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at Arcola Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Edwards Funeral Home in Arcola. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Arcola United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jeff VanDyke will officiate. Burial will be in Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola.