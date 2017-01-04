Charles Goodman

Charles Marshall Goodman, 82, of Arthur, passed away at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Visitation was held from 4-8:00 p.m. on Monday Jan. 2, 2017 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St. in Arcola. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at the Vine Street Christian Church, 249 S. Vine St. in Arthur. Pastor Paul Fraser officiated. Burial with military rites conducted by the Arthur American Legion and the Arthur VFW were in the Arthur Cemetery.