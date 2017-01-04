My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

And now it’s 2017. I’m not a fan of the whole New Year’s resolutions thing, because I don’t believe anyone should set themselves up to fail right out of the gate. Don’t take offense, readers, but if you couldn’t or didn’t do or not do in the 12 months prior, why in the world do you think ringing in a new year with a hand full of promises to yourself is a good thing? So now you’ve put pressure on yourself to succeed or make good on something(s) above and beyond everything else it takes a person to make it anyway. Why pile on anything additional? Don’t do this to yourself.

No, I’m sure most of your family and friends will not call you out in the following December and say to you, “Hey, man, what happened to the 20 you were going to shed this past year?” Or maybe, “Hey just took a good look at your yard; wasn’t anyone selling grass seed this year? Remember that resolution? You said you were going to landscape and get your yard up to the gold standard?” Or this, “Hey, dude, you resolved at the New Year’s Eve party this year you would drive slower through our neighborhood. I see you’re riding a bike to work so I suppose your driver’s license is suspended, huh?”

See, embarrassing for sure and these are just mild examples of careless New Year’s resolutions. Those made and not kept when behind closed doors within the family stronghold are of a much more serious nature I’m sure. Just don’t do it! Try this instead. Write down on a piece of paper some goals (resolutions) you would like to attempt during the months of Feb. 1 through Nov. 30. Seal that piece of paper up in an envelope and let whoever you wish know that you’ve made yourself a note with a thing or two you’re going to try to accomplish in the next 10 months. However, not a word to anyone of the content of the note to yourself.

This way you’ve given yourself all of January to vacation from everything and all of December to make excuses to yourself and only yourself of why you might not have accomplished a single goal (resolution). And what about that note to self in the sealed envelope? Probably most of who you told will have forgotten all about it, because they didn’t know the content. It’s hard to be called out when no one knew what it was you did or didn’t do. But here’s the best part of the note-to-self thing. If you do manage to accomplish any of what you set your sites on in January; you get to open your note to self up in front of your January audience and wave it proudly in an “In your face!” gesture and say to them “Get you some of this! I did it, I da man!” Or, any other loud and obnoxious statements of brag and arrogance you might choose to say.

But what if you didn’t manage to accomplish a single thing, not even a drop of water in a gallon bucket? You do this…you burn the envelope under the cover of darkness in a burn barrel in the farthest point east and south at Wimple Pond! Problem solved, any and all evidence is forever destroyed. But what if one or more of your January audience asks you, “Hey what ever happened to the sealed envelope you talked to us about in January?” You respond with something like this: “Uh well yeah, I uh put a $100 bill in that envelope and promised to treat myself to a great New Year’s dinner and that’s exactly what I did.” Who can argue or dispute a thing you’ve done or said?! That’s right, no one unless you were foolish and gave it up to one of them sometime during the year.

But seriously, if you promise a goal to only yourself there is no pressure, and there is also more likelihood you will accomplish all or part of what you promised yourself. I’m going all Dr. Phil on you right now. I don’t profess to be anything more than a simpleton that has lived 59 years and someone that at age 13 started to set goals for myself with the start of my first real job. I worked for a man who assigned individual job responsibilities to his employees. These jobs required me to set goals (resolutions) for myself or fail at my work. I worked hard to impress my boss. I tried to prove to him there was nothing he could ask of me that I couldn’t do. I’m thankful to this day to him for pushing me hard to do better. It’s difficult to do better without goals (resolutions).

I learned early to make promises to myself and keep them to myself for then the only person I had anything to prove was to myself. I didn’t want anyone to beat me down by not doing entirely what I said I was going to do and by when. Should I have failed; well it would have been time to move on. I believe my first boss was my best motivator to do better and do it for myself. I went from my first job directly to my second. I worked for my parents at the family newspaper and four years later moved directly to the City of Tuscola as a police officer where I remain today. I’ve worked without a layover between jobs since I was 13 years old.

People ask me, and yes I could have retired a few years back, but my work continues to motivate me to do better. Thirty-six years later, and I’m still constantly trying to think of new and different ways to make the police department a better and a safer place to work. I still strive to impress my bosses with not only my work but also the work of all of my officers. If being a police officer isn’t enough already, I’m moving into year 11 here at The Tuscola Journal with my 83-years-young mother. Mom’s 83 and still working 5-6 days a week and 8-10 hours a day. All of this time is spent doing what she loves and has dedicated 55 years of her life to. One can’t not be motivated by my mother should one work a single day with her in the office. And for what and why does she continue on? The what is nothing and the why are goals (resolutions) she sets for herself each week.

And now I’ve gotten way too deep for someone of a simple mind such as my own so I’m done. My Dr. Phil advice to you is this: don’t make public New Year’s resolution announcements. If you already have cry foul and blame it on too much to drink, then retract any and all you’ve resolved to friends and family. Find a pencil, paper, and an envelope. Jot down simple goals (resolutions) for your eyes only. If you accomplish any of the jots by December 2017, open that envelope and go on a month long braggin’ rights binge! If not, mum’s the word. Happy New Year to all of you and remember this…don’t wait for January each year, get it done when you know you need to; whatever it is!