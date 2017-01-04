Ramblin’ Man

It’s time once again to make our New Year’s resolutions — those promises we make to ourselves that we have no intention of keeping.

Maybe you have more self-discipline than I do. “Resolutions” is a bit ambitious for me. I make New Year’s suggestions; it’s much easier to be true to myself if I don’t set the bar too high.

To resolve to do something better during the new year would require me to first acknowledge that I’m not already perfect. I know I’m not perfect, but my ego doesn’t know it.

There are things I’d like to change about myself, but resolving to do so isn’t going to make it happen. I mean, I can resolve to be taller, but considering that I’ve grown only 2 inches since seventh grade and none since ninth, I’d say that ship has sailed. I’ve grown wider. Does that count?

I’m fairly resolute already. I call it resolute. Some call it stubborn.

Plus, once something is solved, does it need to be resolved? That’s like working a crossword puzzle then erasing the answers and solving it again. That seems silly to me. I’m resolute in my refusal to rework puzzles, which makes resolving a moot point.

Being the imperfect human that I am, despite what my ego thinks, I could resolve to make fewer mistakes. But if I had that much control over my own ineptness, we wouldn’t call them mistakes, would we?

I don’t want to diminish your resolutions. If you want to make a concerted effort to improve your life, go for it. Perhaps if I were a musician, I would make a concerted effort. In case you didn’t catch it, that’s a pun. I resolve to make better puns.

I think resolutions would be much more fun and meaningful if we could make them for other people. I could make a list, but I’ve found that people don’t really like it when you point out their faults. That doesn’t keep them from pointing out mine.

Here’s a little tip for my newspaper geek buddies — if you make your resolutions online, you don’t need as many of them. (Print images are at a higher resolution than online images.)

OK, the effort to malign the word resolution and its variants is stretching thin, but I’ve got another couple hundred words to go. So, what else do you want to talk about today?

How about this weather? A week ago, it was 0 degrees; a little lower in some areas. This week it’s in the 50s. I think it hit 60 for a moment. It’s like the weather is a really sluggish car — it goes from 0 to 60 in a matter of days.

I don’t mind the cold as I like all of the seasons. I’d just as soon have cold weather as almost warm weather. In the mid-50s, I want to shed my coat, but it’s not quite warm enough. If I have to wear a coat, it might as well be cold. Plus, we need the cold to kill a lot of the insects that will come out in the spring. We’re in Illinois; we should expect some weather.

I could do without the ice, but snow is good. If you like to sled or ski, snow is sorta essential. I’ve never been skiing, but I fall sometimes, so that’s half of it.

I fell the other day playing ping pong with my wife. It was one of those slow motion falls where I knew I didn’t have time to stop the fall, but I had time to decide how I wanted to land. Nothing got bruised but my ego. My wife had a good laugh, though, so there was some residual benefit.

I resolve next year to be more entertaining but in less dangerous ways.

