Alberta M. Dallas, 95, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 at her home.

Funeral Services were held at 10 a.m., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial was in Lewis Cemetery, rural Tuscola.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 from 4-7 p.m., at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main St., Tuscola.