My Personal Side

By Craig Hastings

There’s two or three guys I’ve sometimes mentioned here in my column and usually related to a back-in-the-day automobile event and another in a back-in-the-day disco nightclub event. I’ve never had many friends I’ve considered close friends, but these three guys are three of the few. Tonight it’s the disco era music that brought these guys to mind. “Why on earth” you’re thinking right now about me listening to 70’s disco music right? Well I’ll tell you another strange thing about myself. I listen to piano music. Not just any piano music but, get this…romantic piano music. Music stirs my memory even though I’m clueless and have zero musical ability.

I was introduced to a non-stop music site called Accu-Radio. They have music categories of just about any music imaginable so, for some grins and smiles I decided to plug a disco note. Boom. Like a tidal wave it was all coming back to me. The many songs I clearly remember having to tell Doug to please not sing along to as we drove to one of our many evening destinations. Doug was polite enough and stopped when called out…at least until the next song started anyway. The only thing worse was when I’d give it a try. Instead of telling me to stop Doug would just start to laugh at me and make a comparison of me sounding like blah, blah, blah. Okay Doug, I got it.

Doug and I shared many great moments together through the years. There were very few days we didn’t talk to one another back in the 80’s. We did so with telephones that were plugged into the wall. We were like a couple of girls before going out in the evenings. We would plan our leave time, refreshment schedule, and embarrassingly what we would wear. The clothes thing was mostly so we wouldn’t be wearing something similar. We didn’t want to make our grand entrance looking like a couple of clones. There was a mix and match of another three or four guys in our “posse,” but Doug and I were the base. If we had taken separate vehicles we usually followed each other there and back. Even if one of us had a date we would follow one another from club to club.

Enough about Doug. Going back in time before the Doug years, to the 70’s, my High School days, and a few years after, it was Tim and Jake. Again, there were not many days we didn’t speak to one another. And again, even though we all had girlfriends we managed to get our cars in our conversations from day to day. Our cars were our world in the 70’s. But, just as our cars aged so did we. The cars moved on and so did we. I’m fortunate enough that we all still call Tuscola home. I can see either one of them any time I wish. The same holds true with Doug. Doug is only about 6 miles away. I’ve been to just one class reunion since my graduation. Why, the people I shared time with in my class are all still in Tuscola or close so I see them regularly. (And I’m sort of a recluse)

So tonight right now it’s 2 a.m. in the morning, and I moved past the disco memory music an hour ago and it’s R&B Soul now. Mood music for my brain and if Doug were here he would be laughing because I’m singing all by myself. That and maybe dancing on my kitchen floor. I’m thinking about the new year, old friends, and what’s to come in 2017. Fifty-nine years later and here I am still in the town where I was born and proud of it. Shielded from the bigger world that keeps closing in on us here in corn cob county.

Tim, Jake, Doug, thanks for the memories tonight that were mostly funny and just a few others a bit serious. Good friends that are close friends are few, but here you are and there you were. Thank you guys and also all the best to all of you reading. I’ve been doing this for 10 years now and your comments keep me motivated. I’ve got a thick shell so even when you disagree or dislike what I have to say; let’s hear it. See you in 17. Happy New Year!