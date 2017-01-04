I was just thinking..2017 resolutions for a better world

about how much I dislike the New Year’s holiday. First, it means one more year has slipped on by. I’m at a point where too many years have slipped on by. Second, it’s a time of looking back and taking stock of one’s life. I don’t like looking back and taking stock of my life. Third, it’s a time of committing to change, in hope of improvement. Sadly, changing one’s habits, values or personality is very, very difficult…or so I hear from people who need changing.

So, my New Year’s resolution is to make New Year’s resolutions for others who need changing, since I can’t, for the life of me, think of what changes I need. These are intended as selfless gifts, designed to make the recipient a better person. I hope you each appreciate the spirit in which these are intended.

RESOLUTION for fast food restaurants, and all their order-takers, food-bakers, and candlestick makers: We promise to hand Mike Carroll, not less than once per every five orders, the actual sandwich he ordered. Further, no matter what sandwich we hand him, we promise to maybe leave off the onions, as requested.

RESOLUTION For Becky: I promise to be more patient of Mike’s habit of continually burning his time and wasting mine, to love, honor and obey him, in sickness and in health, and to eat at whatever greasy restaurant he wants. And to see whatever war movie or western he wants. Oh. And to not look askance when he picks his nose, etc. etc. etc..

RESOLUTION For President Trump: I will let criticism roll off my back like water off a duck, will never tweet again without carefully sleeping on it and first checking with my consultants, and will quit bragging so much, despite how stupendous I really am. And, by the way, I really am. But I’m going to quit saying that. And I won’t do anything as President until I check with Mike Carroll to see if it’s okey-dokey with him.

RESOLUTION for Governor Rauner and House Speaker Madigan: We mutually agree to bury the hatchet, craft a balanced budget, pay all long overdue bills, adequately fund the pensions, and have our grandchildren intermarry to seal the deal. This should stem the tide of out-migration of Illinois residents, as Illinois currently leads the nation in population loss. Yes, we’re numero uno. So, like, we got that going for us.

(Note: I should warn you that in making this resolution for our State leaders I had just awakened from a long and painful dental procedure. Therefore, this resolution might be more the result of a novocaine overdose coupled with some massive, mind-numbing tranquilizers, than that of sober reflection. I need to recheck the Tarot cards again when the fog lifts from my mind. So don’t unpack your car and move everything back into the house, and cancel your moving plans, quite yet, as this might be a bogus resolution. The others are not.)

RESOLUTION specifically for Steak and Shake waitresses: We hereby resolve to actually try a little harder to just skim the top and only get the broth, thereby leaving the beans out of Mike Carroll’s chili, or at least minimize the number of beans in the bowl, as opposed to our past practice of totally ignoring his repeated requests of “chili, no beans, just broth, best you can do” by putting in only beans. You know, to honk him off. And give him gas. Just for giggles.

RESOLUTION for automated, robotic phone operators: We, automated robots with no emotional feelings, whatsoever, and no ability to answer your stupid questions, promise to immediately turn you over to a human being when and if you start screaming at the top of your lungs “get me a human being, you silicon-based nincompoop”. You know, it’s not like we need the job: the pay is peanuts and we don’t get hospitalization or a uniform allotment. So who needs the verbal abuse? We’ll gladly follow this resolution as it’s a no brainer. If only we had a brain.

RESOLUTION for all unsolicited phone callers, robotic or humanoid, hawking goods and services, wanting money, and also for all drivers who tailgate, or merge onto an interstate without looking, or pull out in front of me from a side road, causing me to lock up the brakes, and then driving slow, like you’re driving Miss Daisy to a hair appointment and for…well you know who you are what you need to do. Enough said.

I know. I know. I know that it’s wrong to focus on other people’s shortcomings. As the Bible says: “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” (Luke 6: 41) Well, for me it just comes easily. I just have a knack for it. Perhaps I should draft a resolution for myself concerning this unfortunate knack. Perhaps that would be best. But I really think what I’ve created above is enough for 2017. Perhaps next year I’ll start dealing with the plank in my eye. Perhaps.

mike carroll