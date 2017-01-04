Back in the Day–Dec. 28, 2016

10 YEARS AGO

Dec. 26, 2006

Budding thespians in Mrs. Eads’s and Mrs. McGuire’s first-grade classrooms made their debuts in the North Ward cafeteria where all first grade students presented the play “A Flea and Santa’s Tree?” The special presentation took place before a packed audience of family and friends.

Outgoing Douglas County Board president Wayne Schable was given a plaque by his successor Chuck Knox for his four years of service as board chair. Schable remained on the county board as representative for District 2.

Judy and Amber Tabeling took a turn as bell ringers at the Salvation Army kettle collecting from last-minute shoppers at Tanger Outlet Center.

It was the last hurrah for the 2006 TCHS football team as their parents hosted a steak dinner for the state champs at the Ironhorse Golf Club. Seniors Joe Vandeventer, Nate Phipps, Broc Winn, and Jerad Barr enjoyed the meal together.

20 YEARS AGO

Dec. 24, 1996

Newly-installed Douglas County Board Chairman Ernest Bartholomew chaired a lengthy meeting that included wrapping up Fiscal Year 96 business.

1995 TCHS grad Frank Tarantino was named the most improved performer for the Illinois Wesleyan University cross country team.

TCHS senior Abbie Harriss, daughter of Danita and Ted Lust and Tom and Vicki Harriss, was named the December Student of the month by Tuscola Rotary Club.

Jordan Kling competed in the Gateway Gymnastics qualifying meet in St. Louis, placing third in rings, high bar, and floor exercise; fourth in parallel bars and fifth in vault. His over-all score earned him third place in the all-around competition.

The Tuscola Warriors concluded round-robin pool play at the St. Joe Leader Classic by defeating Monticello 71-66. The victory put Tuscola’s tourney record at 2-1 and placed them in the third-place game against Gibson City.

30 YEARS AGO

Dec. 30, 1986

November’s corn and soybean prices dropped to their lowest levels in a decade, further evidence that recession still gripped Illinois agriculture.

The Douglas County board unanimously approved the nomination of Harold Hackett as chairman of the County Board and Marvin Jones as vice chairman. Hackett replaced Virgil Luth.

More than 1,700 people walked through the Tuscola Community High School building over the weekend to shop and browse at a gun and knife show sponsored by AAA Promotions in Decatur.

Illinois deer hunters harvested a record 36,059 whitetail during the 1986 firearm season. Hunters took 9,200 deer during the three-day December firearm hunt. The harvest exceeded last year’s deer kill by 4,370.

40 YEARS AGO

Dec. 23, 1976

Linda Metheny, a former Olympic gymnast who taught gymnastics in Oregon, was part of the national gymnastics delegation to the People’s Republic of China.

Tuscola’s newest industry, Littlefuse, was successfully on stream. Littlefuse was located in the former IGA building on South Main Street.

The directors elected to the Tuscola Cooperative Grain Co. were Marcian Hausman, Jerry Baird, Jim Helm, Harlan Henderson, Jerry Rund, and Darrell Stenger.

Alan Ray Shoemaker and Marcia Kay Hausman were united in marriage Friday, Dec. 3, 1976 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola.

At a flu clinic held in the Tuscola Community Building, 423 flu shots were given to residents.

St. Joseph outclassed Tuscola in the fourth quarter to win the basketball contest 63-55 and remain undefeated in the Okaw Conference.



50 YEARS AGO

Dec. 22, 1966

Mrs. Sharron Arnold, wife of TCHS instructor and basketball coach Robert Arnold, was selected to appear in the 1966 edition of Outstanding Young Women of America. Mrs. Arnold, the mother of one son, was employed as a secretary at Cabot Corporation.

The conversion to dial telephone was completed in Tuscola shortly after 1 a.m. Dec. 18, according to General Telephone area manager C.W. Gordy.

Andrea Surma and Eric Frahm, seniors at Tuscola High School, were selected as the DAR and SAR award winners for this school year.

Winners of the Tuscola National Bank’s Dress-A-Doll contest were Mrs. Adah Dubson, Champaign, Mrs. Robert Faust of Newman, Miss Jeri Lake of Tuscola, and Mrs. Waldo Ball of Champaign.

A 30-foot jump shot by Marcus Ideus with less than a second to play gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 52-50 win over Tuscola Friday evening, ending a game which had been tied eight times and which seemed destined to go into overtime.