Lady Warriors take over driver’s seat against Central A&M

By Lenny Sementi

Mowequa Central A&M has stood in the way of a Central Illinois Conference championship for girls’ Coach Tim Kohlbecker and his squads. The Lady Raiders who have placed in state the last two seasons and dominated the area landscape during recent history were once more the favorite for the CIC crown entering the season and after the first eight minutes of action on Monday, Dec. 12 it looked like they would hold serve.

Coach K’s never-say-die squad turned the corner late and clinched the deal with a pair of buzzer beaters in the second half to take over the driver’s seat early in the CIC season upending a very good A&M team on their home floor 53-52. Alexis Koester hit the first last second shot at the end the third to cut into a big Lady Raider lead, and Emma Henderson hit the second with just two seconds left on the clock for the win. Cassie Russo stole the ball off a Raider inbound, dribbled to half court, and found Natalie Bates streaking down the side who dished it to Henderson for the final fireworks.

There was no big win hangover a few nights later as the Lady Warriors ran past University High team 53-17. Russo led the way in the game with 14 points and sophomore Jackie Watson was next in line scoring a career high 11 points as Coach K. looked to the bench early.

Monday, Dec. 12

Tuscola 53; Central A&M 52

A&M heated up early posting two eight-point runs, opening up a 15-point lead at the end of one. The Warriors shook off the long bus ride early in the second and started their long climb back thanks to a big frame from Koester and an early three ball from the sharp shooting Grace Dietrich. Dietrich took a feed from Bates setting the tone early and Koester hit a three ball late in the half to help cut the lead to 11 points 29-18.

It was the long ball and a hustling defense that allowed the Warriors to erase the lead in the second half. The two top teams in the CIC since its inception traded points throughout the third frame until the two minute and 40 second mark. That’s when the Warriors started to gain ground. Tuscola ran off the final seven points of the frame in the final two minutes cutting the lead to nine entering the fourth quarter. Russo got the ball rolling with a layup then Bates followed with a bucket off a steal, and Koester swished a three ball at the buzzer to make it 42-33 A&M.



––The full story can be found in the Dec. 21, 2016, edition of The Tuscola Journal.